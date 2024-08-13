Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3065.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3065.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation rose 3065.79% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.530.48 10 OPM %-92.45-93.75 -PBDT11.810.39 2928 PBT11.800.38 3005 NP12.030.38 3066

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Subdued discretionary spending to hit India's IT services growth: Report

EyeROV raises Rs 10 cr in pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations

We didn't even get desired coach for Olympics: Indian shuttler Ashwini

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story