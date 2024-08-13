Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3065.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation rose 3065.79% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.530.48 10 OPM %-92.45-93.75 -PBDT11.810.39 2928 PBT11.800.38 3005 NP12.030.38 3066
