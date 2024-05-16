Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 488.75% in the March 2024 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 488.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 178.97% to Rs 39.14 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 488.75% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 178.97% to Rs 39.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 737.68% to Rs 64.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 118.90% to Rs 121.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.1414.03 179 121.6255.56 119 OPM %8.1510.69 -7.7918.21 - PBDT3.551.81 96 84.5511.32 647 PBT3.511.76 99 84.3811.12 659 NP4.710.80 489 64.927.75 738

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

