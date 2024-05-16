Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon standalone net profit rises 76.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Goa Carbon standalone net profit rises 76.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 43.56% to Rs 178.24 crore

Net profit of Goa Carbon rose 76.94% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.56% to Rs 178.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 315.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.88% to Rs 85.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.51% to Rs 1056.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1363.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales178.24315.81 -44 1056.791363.86 -23 OPM %7.794.91 -12.1010.56 - PBDT14.257.58 88 118.19110.41 7 PBT13.617.03 94 115.71108.23 7 NP9.365.29 77 85.5080.75 6

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

