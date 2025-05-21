Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

