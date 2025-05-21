Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales decline 13.45% to Rs 56.00 crore

Net Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 48.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 49.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.45% to Rs 56.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 276.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 131.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 236.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales56.0064.70 -13 236.24269.46 -12 OPM %15.044.93 -13.3011.98 - PBDT-44.22-44.47 1 -121.18-110.41 -10 PBT-48.95-49.74 2 -141.04-131.88 -7 NP-48.89-49.74 2 -276.30-131.88 -110

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

