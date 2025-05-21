Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.48% to Rs 16.97 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.48% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.13% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.40% to Rs 76.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.9725.9076.5056.504.362.743.423.650.390.271.030.760.310.190.810.450.160.120.570.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News