Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales decline 34.48% to Rs 16.97 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.48% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.13% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.40% to Rs 76.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.9725.90 -34 76.5056.50 35 OPM %4.362.74 -3.423.65 - PBDT0.390.27 44 1.030.76 36 PBT0.310.19 63 0.810.45 80 NP0.160.12 33 0.570.32 78

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

