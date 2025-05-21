Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 55.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 55.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.77% to Rs 719.65 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 55.75% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.77% to Rs 719.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 740.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.36% to Rs 43.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 2523.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2568.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales719.65740.13 -3 2523.922568.75 -2 OPM %7.6212.47 -6.4111.97 - PBDT57.2296.24 -41 165.87317.02 -48 PBT29.9472.33 -59 58.85225.85 -74 NP24.1854.65 -56 43.14182.50 -76

