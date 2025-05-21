Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 55.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.77% to Rs 719.65 croreNet profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 55.75% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.77% to Rs 719.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 740.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.36% to Rs 43.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 2523.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2568.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content