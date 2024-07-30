Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Healthcare stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Healthcare index decreasing 15.11 points or 0.04% at 40247.14 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.37%), FDC Ltd (down 2.99%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.2%),Concord Biotech Ltd (down 2.05%),NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 1.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 1.67%), Ami Organics Ltd (down 1.59%), Novartis India Ltd (down 1.58%), Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.26%), and Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 1.25%).

On the other hand, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 6.95%), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 6.13%), and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 5.5%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 490.32 or 0.89% at 55418.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.88 points or 0.69% at 16645.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 60.65 points or 0.24% at 24896.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 220.6 points or 0.27% at 81576.44.

On BSE,2310 shares were trading in green, 1542 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

