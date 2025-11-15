Goldstar Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 18.08 crore

Net loss of Goldstar Power reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.0814.95-4.2014.650.112.29-0.262.29-0.101.53

