Sheshadri Industries standalone net profit rises 20.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sheshadri Industries rose 20.33% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.38% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.578.0011.100.251.911.651.481.231.481.23

