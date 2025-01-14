Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 715, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.9% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% rally in NIFTY and a 4.9% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 715, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23159.6. The Sensex is at 76522.73, up 0.25%.Welspun Corp Ltd has lost around 10.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 11.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7951.35, up 3.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

