J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1760.7, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23159.6. The Sensex is at 76522.73, up 0.25%.J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 3.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21903.35, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28172 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

