Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Goodluck India announced that its subsidiary, Goodluck Defence & Aerospace (Goodluck Defence), has received industrial license under Indian Arms Act, 1959, for the manufacturing of for all major sizes including 105mm, 120mm, 125mm, 130mm, 155mm and under the 155mm category HE M107, ERFB, ERFB BB and ERFB BIT medium-caliber artillery shells. This milestone positions Goodluck Defence at the forefront of India's burgeoning defence manufacturing ecosystem, establishing the company in the league of select distinguished suppliers.

With an initial manufacturing capacity of 150,000 shells per annum which is planned to be further augmented at its state-of-the-art facility, Goodluck Defence is poised to commence trial production in Q3FY26, transitioning swiftly to full-scale commercial operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

