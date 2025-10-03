Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade near flatline; metal shares shine for 4th day

Benchmarks trade near flatline; metal shares shine for 4th day

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices continued to trade with minor cuts in the early afternoon trade, dragged by continued selling from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), even as global markets stayed positive and sentiment was supported by the Reserve Bank of Indias dovish policy stance. The Nifty traded below the 24,850 mark.

Metal shares witnessed buying demand for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 54.03 points or 0.07% to 80,929.28. The Nifty 50 index lost 28.40 points or 0.13% to 24,804.74.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.46%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,283 shares rose and 1,691 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.12% to 10.28. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 24,930.90 at a premium of 126.16 points as compared with the spot at 24,804.74.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 48.7 lakh contracts at the 25,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 38.1 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index advanced 2.38% to 10,332.80. The index jumped 4.50% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

National Aluminium Company (up 4.22%), Tata Steel (up 3.87%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.9%), Jindal Stainless (up 2.84%), Vedanta (up 2.62%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.62%), JSW Steel (up 2.42%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.99%), NMDC (up 1.9%) and Hindustan Copper (up 1.88%) surged.

Stock in Spotlight:

V2 Retail jumped 3.47% after the companys standalone revenue surged 86% to Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 380 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Goodluck India rose 0.60% after the company said its arm, Goodluck Defence & Aerospace, has secured an industrial license under the Indian Arms Act, 1959.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Ports records 11% YoY growth in Sept'25 cargo volumes

Atlantaa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IMD says southwest monsoon further withdraws, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services approves raising up to Rs 60 cr via convertible warrants

Adani Ports handled port cargo volumes grow 11% in Sep'25

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story