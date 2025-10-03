ABD Maestro receives prestigious accolades at 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025

ABD Maestro, the super-premium and luxury subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), has earned global recognition at the 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025. The company's portfolio secured prestigious accolades for three standout brands, marking a milestone for India's growing presence on the global stage.

WOODBURNS Contemporary Indian Malt Whisky achieved a landmark dual victory, securing the prestigious Grand Gold and of Best Revelation Blended Whisky of the Yearidentifying it as the most outstanding whisky in its class globally. This unparalleled distinction is the first an Indian whisky has earned, placing Woodburns among a select group of global winners.