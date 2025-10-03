Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlantaa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Orient Technologies Ltd, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd, Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 October 2025.

Atlantaa Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 55.96 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56223 shares in the past one month.

Orient Technologies Ltd surged 17.85% to Rs 417.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58944 shares in the past one month.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd soared 17.46% to Rs 182.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49372 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd gained 16.84% to Rs 5556. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1153 shares in the past one month.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd added 16.58% to Rs 196.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69752 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

