Japanese markets rise sharply

Japanese markets rose sharply as signs of a resilient U.S. labor market fueled risk appetite. Investors also digested data that showed Japan's services sector continued its growth for the seventh consecutive month in October.

The Nikkei average climbed 1.34 percent to 50,883.68 while the broader Topix index settled 1.38 percent higher at 3,313.45.

Chip-related Advantest surged 3.2 percent and technology investor SoftBank Group advanced 2.9 percent. Konica Minolta soared 15.5 percent after posting turnaround results.

