Google's Rs 10,000 crore Hyperscale Data Centre in Vizag to Create 30,000 Jobs, Boost Andhra's Digital Growth

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
The upcoming 1-GW hyperscale Google Data Centre in Visakhapatnam is expected to generate approximately Rs 10,000 crore in revenue for Andhra Pradesh. He described the project as a defining milestone in Swarandhra Pradeshs journey of progress and self-reliance highlighting that the investment of approximately 15 billion USD over upcoming five years will create 5,000 to 6,000 direct jobs and 20,00030,000 total jobs in the state while bringing essential manpower, infrastructure, power and cooling facilities to Visakhapatnam, generating a significant multiplier effect on the states economy. He emphasised that the project is a major step in positioning the state as a digital hub and accelerating AI-driven transformation across India.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

