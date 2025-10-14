Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.52%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.52% at 7596.5 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra fell 4.29%, UCO Bank shed 3.08% and Indian Overseas Bank slipped 3.02%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 0.07% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.03% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.32% to close at 25145.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.36% to close at 82029.98 today.

