Thyrocare Technologies posts 82% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; board OKs 2:1 bonus share issue proposal

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Thyrocare Technologies has reported 82% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.90 crore on a 22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 216.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

In the Pathology business, franchise revenue grew by 20% year-on-year, while partnership revenue recorded a robust 35% year-on-year growth.

Thyrocare processed 53.3 million tests in Q2FY26, marking a strong 21% year-on-year growth.

Reported EBITDA improved by 48% to Rs 71.45 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 48.22 crore in Q2 FY25. Reported EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was 33% as against 27% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 62.58 crore, up by 70% from Rs 36.78 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company is debt-free on a consolidated basis and holds a net cash and cash equivalents including short-term investments of over Rs 190 crore.

The companys board of directors has approved issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:1, i.e. 2 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date. The company will notify the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares in due course.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each, pre-bonus issuance. The record date for the interim dividend payout will be 24 October 2025.

Thyrocare Technologies is India's first and foremost advanced fully automated laboratory chain with strong presence PAN India. The company focuses on providing quality and affordable diagnostic services to laboratories and hospitals. Thyrocare has a quarterly active franchise count of more than 10,000 and has processed over 53.3 million diagnostic and screening investigations in Q2 FY26.

The scrip had gained 0.12% to end at Rs 1264.60 on the BSE today.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

