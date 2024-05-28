Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Gopal Iron &amp; Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 58.57% to Rs 0.29 crore

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 280.91% to Rs 4.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.290.70 -59 4.191.10 281 OPM %-17.24-1.43 --1.19-4.55 - PBDT00 0 0.060.13 -54 PBT00 0 0.060.13 -54 NP00 0 0.060.13 -54

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

