Sales decline 58.57% to Rs 0.29 croreGopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 280.91% to Rs 4.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
