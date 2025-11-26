Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit rises 382.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 1147.17 crore

Net profit of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt rose 382.76% to Rs 900.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 186.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 1147.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1149.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1147.171149.6478.7953.10963.74708.49611.40202.47900.59186.55

