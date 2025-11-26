Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.59% to Rs 13.66 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.59% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.6637.52-81.11-38.94-14.36-17.66-19.47-22.94-19.47-22.94

