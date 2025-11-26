Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 284.37 crore

Net profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt declined 14.02% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 284.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 252.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.284.37252.6754.2057.5232.8536.9026.8231.1820.0623.33

