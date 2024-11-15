Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 1.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) declined 1.67% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.061.0872.6471.300.770.770.680.680.590.60

