Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 1.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) declined 1.67% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.061.08 -2 OPM %72.6471.30 -PBDT0.770.77 0 PBT0.680.68 0 NP0.590.60 -2

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

