Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 552.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 178.87% to Rs 3.96 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 552.78% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 178.87% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.961.4293.4388.733.130.473.130.472.350.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News