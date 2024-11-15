Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 552.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 178.87% to Rs 3.96 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 552.78% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 178.87% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.961.42 179 OPM %93.4388.73 -PBDT3.130.47 566 PBT3.130.47 566 NP2.350.36 553

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

