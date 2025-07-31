Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 36624.10 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.87% to Rs 3792.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3759.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 36624.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33876.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.36624.1033876.4012.6215.076499.506167.404943.504835.703792.403759.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News