Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 16.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 16.56% to Rs 35.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 217.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 195.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.217.72195.3915.6114.8151.7043.7948.3039.9135.2030.20

