K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 29.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 95.71% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of K Z Leasing & Finance rose 29.70% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 95.71% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.122.80 -96 OPM %-166.6788.21 -PBDT2.902.33 24 PBT2.902.33 24 NP2.141.65 30
