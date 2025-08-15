D P Wires standalone net profit declines 49.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.28% to Rs 125.93 crore

Net profit of D P Wires declined 49.93% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.28% to Rs 125.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 183.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.125.93183.263.045.545.6810.504.889.573.607.19

