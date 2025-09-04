Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges

Government actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, chaired a meeting with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and Industry Associations today to address rising global tariffs, explore solutions, and chart a path forward amid shifting trade dynamics. The meeting saw the participation of representatives of EPCs and Industry Associations, senior officials from the Department of Commerce, and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The discussions primarily centred on recent developments regarding tariff increases on certain Indian products.

Exporters and industry representatives highlighted the challenges posed by these tariff barriers, their impact on the competitiveness of Indian goods in key international markets, and emphasized the need for targeted, sector-specific interventions. Goyal reaffirmed the Government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of Indian exporters amidst the evolving global trade scenario. He assured industry representatives that the Government is actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

