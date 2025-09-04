Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR holds onto weak trajectory above 88 per US dollar despite firm cues from NIFTY

INR holds onto weak trajectory above 88 per US dollar despite firm cues from NIFTY

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee slipped in early moves, holding onto a weak trajectory even as local stocks soared after the government announced significant GST rate cuts aimed at boosting festive season consumption and offsetting the impact of steep US tariffs. NIFTY50 jumped to one and half week high near 25000 mark following this. However, INR saw a tepid outing and currently quotes at 88.10, down 9 paise on the day. The US dollar index is holding above 98 mark, keeping INR under check. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 88.3, up marginally on the day after witnessing some support around 88.10 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stationery stocks gain as GST cuts make school supplies cheaper

Tractor makers rally as GST cut boosts farm sentiment

Highway Infra secures Rs 19-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Auto stocks in demand as GST cuts drive optimism

Insurance stocks climb as GST Council scraps 18% levy on policies

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story