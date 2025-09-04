Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra elevates Abhinandan Sethi as Managing Director

SPML Infra elevates Abhinandan Sethi as Managing Director

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
SPML Infra announced that the company has initiated a leadership transition aimed at accelerating growth, strengthening governance, and preparing the organization for future opportunities in high-potential sectors, including Water Infrastructure Development and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

- Abhinandan Sethi, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been appointed as Managing Director for a term of 5 years. He will lead end-to-end business strategy, operations, corporate finance, and expansion into emerging infrastructure sectors including BESS.

- Subhash Sethi has become Non-Executive Chairman and Director from the executive role to focus on high-value legal, contractual, and arbitration strategy.

- Sushil Sethi will continue as Non-Executive Vice Chairman and Director, guiding business development, client relationship management, and market expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

