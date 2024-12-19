Government announces Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector Capex Investment Intentions

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation announced a new Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector Capex Investment Intentions. The survey is to measure capital investment intentions of private corporate sector covering non-financial and financial corporation through collection of information from major resident enterprises on Capital Expenditure incurred during last three financial years and Capital Expenditure incurred or to be incurred during the current and forthcoming financial years on different asset groups and industries. Data collected in this survey will help to assess the expected investment to be made by the enterprises for two consecutive financial years (namely, 2024-25 and 2025-26). Also, it will provide an indication of preferred industries / sectors where major investment is likely to be made in the coming years.

