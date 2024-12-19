Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government announces Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector Capex Investment Intentions

Government announces Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector Capex Investment Intentions

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation announced a new Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector Capex Investment Intentions. The survey is to measure capital investment intentions of private corporate sector covering non-financial and financial corporation through collection of information from major resident enterprises on Capital Expenditure incurred during last three financial years and Capital Expenditure incurred or to be incurred during the current and forthcoming financial years on different asset groups and industries. Data collected in this survey will help to assess the expected investment to be made by the enterprises for two consecutive financial years (namely, 2024-25 and 2025-26). Also, it will provide an indication of preferred industries / sectors where major investment is likely to be made in the coming years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extend losses for 4th day; rupee hits all-time low

Nifty December futures trade at premium

ACME Solar Holdings commissions four ISTS-connected SECI projects of 1,023 MW in Jaisalmer

Lupin allots 36,979 equity shares under ESOP

Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 3,626 cr against its 2016 spectrum dues

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story