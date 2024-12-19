Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,021.50, a premium of 69.80 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,951.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 247.15 points or 1.02% to 23,951.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.95% to 14.51.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

