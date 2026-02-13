Government approves wheat exports of 25 lakh metric tonnes, allows additional wheat product and sugar exports

The Government of India has approved the export of 25 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of wheat along with an additional 5 LMT of wheat products, taking a decisive and farmer-centric step to stabilise domestic markets and ensure remunerative returns to producers. Wheat stock availability with private entities during 2025-26 stands at approximately 75 LMT, which is nearly 32 LMT higher compared to the corresponding period last year. This substantial year-on-year increase indicates a comfortable supply position in the country. Furthermore, as on 1st April 2026, total wheat availability in the central pool with FCI is projected at around 182 LMT thus ensuring that export permissions will not impact domestic food security requirements. Wheat acreage in Rabi 2026 has also increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares compared to 328.04 lakh hectares last year.

In view of higher stock availability, softening prices, expected higher production, and the need to prevent distress sales during peak arrivals, the Government's decision to permit export of 25 LMT of wheat and 5 LMT wheat products will help stabilise domestic prices, improve market liquidity, ensure efficient stock rotation, and further strengthen farmers' income while national food security.

Along with this, to facilitate sugar exports, Government of India has decided to allow export of an additional 5 LMT of sugar to willing sugar mills during the current Sugar Season 2025-26. Earlier, the Government had permitted export of 15 LMT of sugar during the current Sugar Season 2025-26 vide order dated 14.11.2025. As per information furnished by sugar mills, only about 1.97 LMT of sugar has been exported up to 31.01.2026. In addition, approximately 2.72 LMT of sugar has been contracted for export by sugar mills as on date. The additional export quantity of 5 LMT shall be made available to willing sugar mills subject to the condition that at least 70% of their allocated quantity is exported by 30 June 2026.