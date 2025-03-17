Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV before FY25 end

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV before FY25 end

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The Government e Marketplace (GeM) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing ₹5 lakh crore in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) on its portal, more than 18 days before the close of the financial year 2024-25, as per the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. This achievement highlights GeM's rapid expansion as a primary tool for public procurement, serving a buyer base of over 1.6 lakh government entities. Notably, the leap from ₹4 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore was accomplished in less than 50 days since crossing the previous benchmark on 23rd January 2025.

GeM has undertaken major policy reforms in recent months to enhance market accessibility and streamline participation for sellers. Key initiatives such as the reduction in Transaction Charges, Vendor Assessment fees, and Caution Money requirements have made the platform more accessible, particularly benefiting Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), startups, and women-led enterprises. As of 13th February 2025, over 22 lakh sellers and service providers are registered on GeM, contributing to a diverse and competitive procurement ecosystem. GeM has successfully onboarded over 29,000 startups and 1.8 lakh Udyam-verified women-led businesses, fostering greater inclusivity and economic empowerment on the said date.

With a steadfast commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility, GeM has facilitated cumulative public savings exceeding ₹1,15,000 crore. The platform has over 1.6 lakh registered government buyers, spanning central and state ministries, departments, public sector enterprises, panchayats, and cooperatives, further driving the adoption of digital procurement across all levels of governance.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

