Government finances indicate improvement, interest payments decline

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The RBI stated in a latest update that the total expenditure of the union government registered a growth of 4.8 per cent in 2024-25 (PA) over 2023-24. As per cent of GDP, while revenue expenditure declined in 2024-25 (PA) vis-?-vis RE,
capital expenditure remained broadly unchanged. The growth in interest payments moderated, while that of subsidy outgo saw a contraction during 2024-25 (PA) in line with RE.
Furthermore, the ratio of revenue expenditure to capital outlay (RECO) declined to 4.2, lower than RE (from 4.4 in 2023-24), which bodes well for the quality of public expenditure. Central government finances for April 2025 indicated an improvement in GFD and RD - both in absolute terms and as per cent of BE - vis-?-vis the corresponding period of the previous year, aided by substantial growth in non-tax revenue, and non-debt capital receipts (including disinvestment receipts). While revenue expenditure recorded a contraction due to a decline in interest payments, capital outlay grew by 20.9 per cent.Consolidated state government finances for 2024-25 witnessed some deterioration.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

