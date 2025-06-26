Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen rallies past 145 as dollar tumbles to 3-year low

Yen rallies past 145 as dollar tumbles to 3-year low

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen rallied past the 145 mark on Thursday, lifted by a sharp decline in the US dollar and receding geopolitical tensions. The dollar index plunged below 97, its weakest level in over three years, as hopes for Fed rate cuts gained traction and concerns mounted over Americas fiscal trajectory. Global risk appetite improved after a ceasefire between Iran and Israel appeared to hold, with high-level US-Iran talks expected next week. Domestically, the Bank of Japans latest policy outlook struck a dovish chord, reinforcing its commitment to ultra-loose monetary settings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Government finances indicate improvement, interest payments decline

Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit declines 42.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story