Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ask Automotive gains after board OKs for JV with T.D. Holding

Ask Automotive gains after board OKs for JV with T.D. Holding

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ask Automotive added 2.93% to Rs 516 after its board approved entering into a joint venture with T.D. Holding GMBH (TDH) to manufacture, market, and sell sunroof control cables and helix cables for passenger vehicles through a joint venture company.

The joint venture company will be incorporated following the execution of the joint venture agreement (JVA). The company will hold a 49% equity stake in the JV Co. and will infuse funds upto Rs 2.45 crore in one or more tranches. Of this 49 lakh will be invested at the time of incorporation. The remaining 51% stake in joint venture company will be held by TDH.

Ask Automotive is the largest manufacturer of brake shoes and advanced braking systems for two wheelers in India. The company has diversified its operations and offers products inder advanced braking systems, aluminium light weighting precision solutions and safety control cables business segments.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.6% to Rs 57.61 crore on 8.6% increase in net sales to Rs 849.67 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KNR Constructions gains on bagging Rs 4,800-cr coal mining contract in Jharkhand

ACME Solar secures contract for setting up 275 MW energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh

Yen rallies past 145 as dollar tumbles to 3-year low

Government finances indicate improvement, interest payments decline

Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2.99% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story