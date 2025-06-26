Nifty trades above 25,350 mark; metal shares rally for 5th day

The key equity indices traded with decent gains in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,350 mark. The metal sector remained firm, marking its fifth day of gains in a row.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 339.15 points or 0.41% to 83,104.66. The Nifty 50 index added 101.70 points or 0.42% to 25,353.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,820 shares rose and 1,911 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Globe Civil Projects received bids for 28,30,12,401 shares as against 1,17,32,392 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 24.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 67 and 71 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases received bids for 1,07,33,885 shares as against 1,51,08,983 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.71 times.

The issue opened for bidding Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 380 and 400 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Kalpataru received bids for 94,83,840 shares as against 2,28,26,516 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (25 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.42 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 387 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of HDB Financial Services received bids for 6,99,26,660 shares as against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Thursday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.54 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (27 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 700 and 740 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Sambhv Steel Tubes received bids for 4,40,60,198 shares as against 4,92,06,100 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Thursday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.90 times.

The issue opened for bidding Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (227 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 77 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Indogulf Cropsciences received bids for 16,43,220 shares as against 1,33,65,710 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (26 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Monday (30 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 135 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index rose 0.41% to 9,367.90. The index jumped 3.62% in the five trading sessions. Steel Authority of India (up 2.67%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 2.2%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.5%), NMDC (up 1.06%) and Jindal Stainless (up 0.97%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.91%), Tata Steel (up 0.71%), Vedanta (up 0.67%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.66%) and Hindustan Copper (up 0.36%) added. On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.52%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.31%) and Welspun Corp (down 0.23%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: SBC Exports rose 1.02% after securing a repeat export order from Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers Co. LLC, Dubai, for supplying T-shirts, trousers, shorts, and other garment articles.

Tejas Networks added 2.34% after the company announced a multi -faceted strategic partnership with Rakuten Symphony to develop integrated open RAN solutions and engage in joint go-to-market efforts, both in India and internationally. H.G. Infra Engineering (HGIEL) rose 0.91%. The company announced that it has incorporated of a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), H.G. Choraniya Bess, on 25 June 2025. Global Markets: Asian shares traded mixed on Thursday, with investors still digesting the fragile ceasefire declared between Israel and Iran. Late Monday, President Trump announced a multi-stage truce between the two nations, urging both sides to hold the line. By Wednesday, the ceasefire seemed to be sticking, just a day after both countries said they had wrapped up a 12-day aerial showdown.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed Iran is now "much further" from building a nuclear weapon post-strikes, downplaying intelligence that says the air raids merely bought a few extra months. Trump, meanwhile, credited the swift U.S. military response for ending the skirmish and said he plans to push Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions during talks next week. Back in the U.S., shares ended Wednesday on a subdued note. The S&P 500 hovered near the flatline, closing at 6,092.16 as investors looked for clues on whether it could challenge its all-time high. The Nasdaq inched up 0.31%, while the Dow slipped 0.25%.