Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government has disbursed nearly 99.44% of Smart Cities Mission's total budget outlay

Government has disbursed nearly 99.44% of Smart Cities Mission's total budget outlay

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs issued advisory for Repurposing of Smart City Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). Launched in 2015, the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) promoted city-level innovation and integrated infrastructure delivery. Over the past decade, SPVs have demonstrated the ability to deliver complex, multi-sectoral projects with agility and innovation. As of March 2025, over 93% of the 8,000+ projects under SCM have been completed, with the Government of India having disbursed nearly 99.44% of the Missions total budget outlay of Rs 48,000 crore. In the process, the SPVs have cultivated a robust institutional capacity to manage high-value urban projects efficiently. Recognising the strategic investments made in establishing and strengthening SPVs and ICCCs, and their growing relevance in supporting Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to address complex and evolving urban challenges, the Government of India is of the considered view that these entities should continue to operate beyond the completion of the Smart Cities Mission on 31.03.2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India successfully met peak power demand of 241 GW on 9th June with zero peak shortage

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.98%, rises for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.54%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 0.57%, gains for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story