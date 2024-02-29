Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KSB Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 February 2024.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd lost 7.60% to Rs 785.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

KSB Ltd crashed 6.49% to Rs 3672.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2055 shares in the past one month.

Global Health Ltd tumbled 6.40% to Rs 1349.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd pared 6.09% to Rs 1151.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22811 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd fell 5.98% to Rs 1355.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9233 shares in the past one month.

