Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government notifies SEZ reforms to boost Semiconductor and Electronics component manufacturing

Government notifies SEZ reforms to boost Semiconductor and Electronics component manufacturing

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union government has introduced pioneering reforms in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) rules to address the specialized needs of semiconductor and electronics component manufacturing sectors. Since manufacturing in these sectors is highly capital intensive, import dependent and involve longer gestation periods before turning profitable, rule amendments have been carried out to promote pioneering investments and boost manufacturing in these high technology sectors.

After amendments in Rule 5 of SEZ Rules, 2006, an SEZ set up exclusively for the manufacturing of semiconductors or electronic components will require a minimum contiguous land area of only 10 hectares, reduced from the earlier requirement of 50 hectares. Further, amendment to Rule 7 of SEZ Rules, 2006, allows the Board of Approval for SEZs to relax the condition requiring SEZ land to be encumbrance-free in cases where it is mortgaged or leased to the Central or State Government or their authorized agencies.

The amended Rule 53 will allow the value of goods received and supplied on a free-of-cost basis to be included in Net Foreign Exchange (NFE) calculations and assessed using applicable customs valuation rules. Moreover, amendments have been made in Rule 18 of the SEZ Rules to allow SEZ units in semiconductor as well as electronics component manufacturing sector to also supply domestically into the Domestic Tariff area as well after payment of applicable duties.

The amendments will boost high-tech manufacturing, spur growth of semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and create high skilled jobs in the country.

These amendments have been notified by the Department of Commerce on 3rd June, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jana Small Finance Bank rises on plan to transition into universal bank

Microfinance sector continues to suffer from vicious cycle of over-indebtedness, high interest rates and harsh recovery practices, says RBI Dy Guv Rao

RattanIndia Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zee Entertainment gains on joining hands with content start-up, Bullet

Mahindra & Mahindra boosts stake in MMFSL via rights issue participation

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story