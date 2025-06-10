Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RattanIndia Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RattanIndia Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jun 10 2025
Reliance Power Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd and ITD Cementation India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2025.

RattanIndia Power Ltd spiked 9.46% to Rs 13.08 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 130.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd soared 9.00% to Rs 70.36. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 461.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 227.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd surged 8.16% to Rs 638.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1982 shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd added 7.56% to Rs 845.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6702 shares in the past one month.

ITD Cementation India Ltd spurt 7.26% to Rs 815.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77582 shares in the past one month.

Jun 10 2025

