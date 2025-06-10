Zee Entertainment gains on joining hands with content start-up, Bullet

Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 2.75% to Rs 130.90 after the company announced a strategic partnership with the new-age content & tech start-up, Bullet, to launch India's first micro-drama app.

In line with the companys strategic transformation into a content & technology powerhouse, it has entered into a strategic equity partnership, wherein it will invest / acquire stake in Bullet.

Bullet is co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Azim Lalani and Saurabh Kushwah. It has developed Indias first Micro-Drama application focused on fast-paced, creator driven content through short duration vertical format episodes targeted towards the younger audiences.

Bullet will be launched within the ZEE5 ecosystem, leveraging its strong user base by enabling access to high-quality, bite-sized entertainment directly through the platform. Bullet aims to craft native stories with a global flavour encompassing masala-paced plots and emotional punch, tailored for binge-watching in short bursts. In order to further engage ZEE5s users across the Nation, the application will be available across languages and will harness the companys rich content engine and repertoire of language content.

The application will also feature AI-driven pricing and performance prediction models for content acquisition and distribution, gamification layers to enhance user retention and loyalty through reward mechanisms, and creator-generated content pipelines to empower independent creators and studios to monetize and scale their offerings. Company spokesperson of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, As the digital ecosystem grows exponentially, we are constantly identifying several value-accretive opportunities to drive scale. Our strategic partnership with Bullet aims to build a competitive advantage for the future by identifying innovative formats and scaling them through our platforms to drive stronger monetization. We believe that short-form storytelling serves as a powerful way to engage younger audiences and by integrating the micro-drama experience within the ZEE5 ecosystem, we are further strengthening the value proposition for consumers as we accelerate our digital growth strategy across languages.

Azim Lalani, co-founder and chief business officer, Bullet shared, Having witnessed multiple content revolutions over the past two decades, I believe we are now at the cusp of the next big shift. There has been an influx of short-form content consumption over the last few years, and with the launch of Bullet, we aim to combine the novelty of the format with fast-paced captivating stories for users. With snacky content increasingly capturing the audiences short attention span and keeping them engaged, the next wave of content consumption will encompass creators that nurture the ability to deliver intrigue and emotions in bite-sized formats. We remain confident that Bullet is uniquely positioned to combine the rich content legacy of Z with global-ready formats and cutting-edge technology. Im excited to build this platform with the backing of Z and our dynamic team.

Saurabh Kushwah, co-founder and chief technology & product officer, Bullet added, The convergence of creators, technology, and storytelling is reshaping digital entertainment. At Bullet, we are building a platform that not only entertains but also enables. With gamified layers, AI-backed content ops, and a creator-first ecosystem, were shaping the future of MicroDrama in Indiaand beyond. Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a leading content and technology powerhouse, seamlessly blending its rich legacy with pioneering innovation to deliver cutting-edge entertainment experiences. Z brings diverse stories to life through linear television, digital platforms, movies and music across languages. The companys consolidated net profit surged 1,306% to Rs 188.40 crore on 0.7% increase in net sales to Rs 2,184.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.