Government of India and ADB sign loans worth $800 million for development projects

The Government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed three loan agreements worth over 800 million US dollars for projects in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They include loan agreement worth 500 million US dollars for the Maharashtra Power Distribution Enhancement Programme for Agricultural Solarization, over 190 million US dollars Indore Metro Rail Project and loan agreement of around 110 million US dollars for Gujarat Skills Development Programme,, a finance ministry statement said. In addition, a Technical Assistance (TA) grant of USD 1 million was also signed to provide implementation support for the upcoming Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project in Assam, designed to enhance the state's wetland ecosystems and fisheries.

