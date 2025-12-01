Ashok Leyland gains after November sales jump 29% YoY to 18,272 units

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ashok Leyland rose 1.14% to Rs 159.95 after the company reported a 29% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 18,272 units in November 2025, up from 14,137 units sold in November 2024.

The companys total domestic sales jumped 32% year-on-year to 16,491 units in November 2025.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) increased 29% to 10,238 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 37% to 6,253 units in November 2025 compared to the same month last year.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.