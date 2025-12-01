SML Mahindra hits the roof as November sales surge 102% YoY

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

SML Mahindra hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 3198.20 after the company reported a robust 102% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales to 1,087 units in November 2025, compared with 539 units sold in the same month last year.

The companys cargo vehicle sales surged 83% to 429 units in November 2025 from 235 units in November 2024, while passenger vehicle sales soared 116% YoY to 658 units.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The companys standalone net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore, while revenue from operations rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Q2 FY25.