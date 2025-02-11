Information Technology stocks edge higher

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 95.91 points or 0.23% at 41946.13 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, BLS E-Services Ltd (up 3.16%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.11%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.92%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 0.75%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 0.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 0.32%), Black Box Ltd (up 0.27%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 0.23%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.11%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 9.99%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 5%), and Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 4.38%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1030.62 or 2.1% at 48004.26.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 187.23 points or 1.28% at 14413.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.65 points or 0.18% at 23339.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 197.34 points or 0.26% at 77114.46.

On BSE,745 shares were trading in green, 2427 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

